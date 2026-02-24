Pundit questions Arteta’s selection decision on one Arsenal player

Eberechi Eze scored twice as Arsenal defeated Tottenham at the weekend, delivering one of his most impressive performances of the season. Notably, his other standout display during this campaign also came against the same opposition in the reverse fixture, when he scored a treble.

Arsenal are pleased with his overall contribution, yet questions remain regarding consistency. At times, it appears as though Eze selects the opponents against whom he excels, while in other matches, he can struggle to impose himself. The Gunners regard him as one of their most talented contributors, but there have been fixtures in which he has been largely anonymous before producing a decisive performance in another.

Arteta’s Faith in Eze’s Development

Mikel Arteta remains confident that Eze will fulfil his potential at the club. The manager seems to believe that the Englishman has not yet been fully unlocked within the current system. Each training session provides Arteta with further opportunity to refine his understanding of how best to deploy the former Crystal Palace player.

Eze signed a long contract with Arsenal, ensuring that there is sufficient time for both player and manager to establish the most effective role for him within the squad. The club’s long-term commitment suggests a belief that his quality will become more consistent as he continues to adapt.

Calls for Increased Game Time

However, Clinton Morrison believes Eze has already demonstrated that he can thrive in the team and that the time has come for him to receive more opportunities. As quoted by Football Insider, Morrison said, “I don’t know why Arteta has not been playing Eze.

“He gets you more goals than (Martin) Odegaard does.”

Morrison’s remarks underline the growing debate surrounding Eze’s involvement. While Arteta appears focused on gradual development and tactical integration, voices are suggesting that his match-winning ability warrants a more prominent role.