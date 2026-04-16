Pundit questions referee choice for Man City v Arsenal

Anthony Taylor has been appointed as the referee for Arsenal’s match against Manchester City this weekend, although pundit Richard Keys has expressed a preference for a different official to take charge of the fixture.

Taylor is widely regarded as one of the top referees in the Premier League and has built a strong international reputation as one of the leading officials in the modern game.

While he has experienced some controversy in the past, his overall standing remains high, though concerns continue to surface in certain quarters ahead of high-profile matches.

Debate over referee appointment

Some Arsenal supporters have questioned whether Taylor is the most suitable choice for a fixture of this magnitude, particularly given the scrutiny that accompanies matches between top sides.

Keys has also voiced his reservations about the appointment, suggesting that an alternative referee may have been a better option for such a significant encounter.

As reported by Football Insider, he said, “I do wish the PL had appointed a different ref for the game v City this weekend though. They’ve named ‘Altrincham’s’ Anthony Taylor.

“Why do they stubbornly do this sort of thing? I’ll repeat what I always say, not for a minute do I think Taylor will make bad decisions on purpose, but what if….? What if he makes a big call and it’s wrong?

“Why put him under that kind of pressure? It’s Taylor I feel for. If you’re telling me we don’t have another ref good enough to handle the game of the season, then that’s a further indictment of Howard Webb and the PGMOL.”

Focus remains on the match

Despite the discussion surrounding the referee, the primary focus for Arsenal should remain on their preparation and performance in the match itself.

Taylor remains one of the most experienced referees in European football, and his appointment reflects his standing within the game at the highest level.

Arsenal will be aiming to deliver a strong performance against Manchester City, ensuring that their focus stays on the football rather than external factors such as officiating decisions.