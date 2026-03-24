Pundit questions whether Arsenal really need Sandro Tonali?

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Sandro Tonali, one of the most talented midfielders currently playing in the Premier League. The Newcastle United star has attracted attention from several of Europe’s top clubs, and Arsenal were reportedly offered a chance to sign him in January.

The Gunners view Tonali as a high-quality addition, recognising his ability to influence matches and provide stability in midfield. He has continued to impress for Newcastle, demonstrating consistency and technical skill in every appearance.

Newcastle’s Reluctance to Sell

Newcastle, like with most of their top players, are reluctant to part with Tonali, and it would not be easy for any club to convince them to sell. Arsenal already possess some of the Premier League’s best midfielders, and integrating another similar profile could pose challenges in terms of squad balance.

Chris Waddle has also raised questions about the need for Tonali, noting similarities with Arsenal’s Declan Rice. He said via the Metro:

‘Tonali has had a couple of great seasons, he’s got better this season. He’s a good age and I’m not surprised there’s a lot of clubs interested in him.

‘He’s a very economical player, he’s a little bit like Declan Rice, let’s be honest, he’s very consistent with his pass ratio, he’s got a good shot and he’s got a good engine.

‘In my mind, he’s a very similar player to Declan Rice, though. Do Arsenal really need another player like that? I know squads strengthen every year and that’s how football moves on.’

Potential for a Stronger Midfield

Rice has been exceptional since joining Arsenal, and comparisons with Tonali highlight the Italian’s quality. While some may question the need for a similar profile, having both players in the squad would provide depth and versatility, giving the Gunners multiple options in controlling the midfield. Should Arsenal succeed in signing Tonali, it could further strengthen their already competitive team.