Pundit questions whether Arsenal relys too much on Saka

Bukayo Saka has not been at his very best over the last few months, with concerns growing that he may not have fully recovered from the injury he suffered last season. Despite this, he remains one of Arsenal’s most important players and one of the finest academy graduates the club has produced in recent years. His influence on the team is undeniable, even during periods when his form has dipped.

Growing Reliance on the Right Wing

Saka continues to work tirelessly to deliver strong performances whenever he plays, and his importance has arguably increased since the arrival of Noni Madueke, who now provides competition on the right wing. Together, they make that side of Arsenal’s attack reliable and productive. However, this strength has also highlighted an imbalance elsewhere in the team.

The left wing has struggled to reach the same level of effectiveness, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard failing to consistently match the output seen on the opposite flank. As a result, Arsenal has become increasingly dependent on Saka and Madueke to create danger, placing additional responsibility on the right side of the pitch. This lack of balance has made Arsenal’s attacking play more predictable and has limited their overall threat in key moments.

Such reliance is not ideal for a team aiming for sustained success. For Arsenal to improve in the coming weeks, there must be a greater contribution from the left side, easing the burden on Saka and allowing the attack to function more evenly. Without that improvement, opponents will continue to focus their defensive efforts on neutralising Arsenal’s most productive area.

Concerns Highlighted by Richards

Former defender Micah Richards has also noticed this issue and shared his assessment, according to the Metro. He said, “They’re too reliant on Saka all the time. If you look at Trossard and Martinelli, they need to do what Saka is doing from the left. It feels like all the dangerous play comes from Saka and the right-hand side. Eze needs to do more as well.”

Richards’ comments underline a growing concern around Arsenal’s attacking balance. While Saka remains central to their success, the team must find solutions that reduce their dependence on him. Improving output from the left wing would not only strengthen Arsenal as a whole but also help protect one of their most valuable players as the season progresses.