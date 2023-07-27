Pundit questions whether Kieran Tierney has fallen out with Mikel Arteta?

Kieran Tierney is a player at Arsenal who many agree deserves more playing time, especially after losing his first-team spot to Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Zinchenko’s impressive performances in the previous campaign have made it understandable why Mikel Arteta has chosen him as the first-choice left-back at the club.

While Arteta is pleased with Zinchenko’s contributions, he also values Tierney and has stated that the Scotsman remains part of his plans at the club.

Despite being in Arteta’s plans, Tierney has not been receiving the expected game time. Alan Hutton, a former Aston Villa player, speculates that there could be an underlying issue between the manager and the player, leading to the reduced playing opportunities for Tierney.

Hutton said via Football insider

“Something is obviously going on if he is saying himself that and he has been left out for other reasons then that is obviously an issue between himself and the manager.

“I think he is an unbelievably talented footballer and it is a real shame that he has gone down there and it has not quite worked out.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is a good player and should play often, but Zinchenko is doing a fine job at the club, so it is hard not to play him.

Arteta is in a tricky spot, but he is right not to allow Tierney to leave because Arsenal needs more than one top left-back.

