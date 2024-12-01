Arsenal secured a convincing win against West Ham yesterday, partly thanks to their success from the penalty spot. The Gunners were awarded two penalties, both of which were successfully converted by different players, showcasing a unique approach to spot-kick duties.

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal’s designated penalty taker, displayed generosity and team spirit by handing the first penalty to Martin Odegaard, who confidently dispatched it. Later in the match, Saka stepped up to take and score the second penalty, capping off a stellar performance that included two assists and a goal.

While this flexibility highlights Arsenal’s camaraderie, some, like former player and pundit Jamie Redknapp, believe Odegaard should have taken the second penalty as well. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Redknapp said:

“I find it so strange. If you’re Martin Odegaard, scored one already, why don’t you want to take another one? Saka was relatively lucky with his one and if you’ve got one, you’ve got a feeling. It’s like when you score a freekick and want to take it again.

There’s more analysis, more data goes into it now. Everything when I watch Arsenal play, there’s a reason behind it, but I don’t quite know what the reason is.”

Redknapp’s comments reflect a traditional perspective: when a player has already scored, they often retain confidence and rhythm, which could give them an edge for subsequent attempts. However, Saka’s decision to share penalty duties with Odegaard may point to a broader team strategy aimed at building collective confidence and morale.

Arsenal fans, meanwhile, will likely appreciate the selflessness and trust displayed by their players in critical moments. This mutual support could be a key factor in maintaining their impressive form as they push to stay competitive at the top of the Premier League.

Ultimately, both penalties found the back of the net, and the Gunners’ ability to work cohesively as a unit bodes well for the rest of the campaign.

