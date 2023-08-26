Pundit rants at Arteta after Arsenal drops points

Gabby Agbonlahor expressed his dissatisfaction with Mikel Arteta’s decisions after Arsenal’s draw against Fulham, where the manager made tactical adjustments that resulted in the team dropping two points.
Arteta has introduced changes to Arsenal’s formation and system at the beginning of this season, with a notable alteration being Thomas Partey’s role as a right-back.
These changes are part of Arteta’s strategy to position Arsenal as strong contenders for the league title. The modification in formation is intended to create a distinctive and more challenging style of play for their opponents.
After the game, Agbonlahor ranted on Talk Sport:
“Why is Arteta trying to do this experiment with Arsenal?
“Why are you playing no striker today? Why are you playing a false nine? Why have you not started Nketiah?
“Why are you playing Havertz? Why are you player Thomas Partey at RB?”
Just Arsenal Opinion
This new season is only three games old and we probably need to trust the manager more and be patient with the team.
It is not easy to see us drop points against Fulham, especially because we played well in the match.
However, things will improve with time, and we probably do not have to worry too much about this change.
Think the gaffer is trying too hard to integrate Havertz into the team, the German did reasonably well against Crystal Palace.
In my opinion he wants Havertz to have the same impact as Timber or Rice, but the German is a different player and he will be okay with a more timely integration.
He should not be starting every games, today was the worst in an Arsenal shirt.
Am not opposed to his inverted system, but we should be only doing it to one side at a time until further in the campaign when each player has developed a better understanding.
The inverted right back role should be for a younger and mobile player, that’s too much work for Partey..