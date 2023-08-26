Pundit rants at Arteta after Arsenal drops points

Gabby Agbonlahor expressed his dissatisfaction with Mikel Arteta’s decisions after Arsenal’s draw against Fulham, where the manager made tactical adjustments that resulted in the team dropping two points.

Arteta has introduced changes to Arsenal’s formation and system at the beginning of this season, with a notable alteration being Thomas Partey’s role as a right-back.

These changes are part of Arteta’s strategy to position Arsenal as strong contenders for the league title. The modification in formation is intended to create a distinctive and more challenging style of play for their opponents.

After the game, Agbonlahor ranted on Talk Sport:

“Why is Arteta trying to do this experiment with Arsenal?

“Why are you playing no striker today? Why are you playing a false nine? Why have you not started Nketiah?

“Why are you playing Havertz? Why are you player Thomas Partey at RB?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This new season is only three games old and we probably need to trust the manager more and be patient with the team.

It is not easy to see us drop points against Fulham, especially because we played well in the match.

However, things will improve with time, and we probably do not have to worry too much about this change.