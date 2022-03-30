Pundit reackons this one thing should be put in Saka’s new contract

Former Leeds United man, Noel Whelan believes Bukayo Saka should look to add a release clause on his next Arsenal contract so he can leave the club if things are not going to plan.

Saka will likely sign a new Arsenal contract at the end of this season as he continues to lead their charge towards a top-four finish.

A return to the Champions League will boost Arsenal’s chances of keeping him because he would now compete in Europe’s elite club competition.

However, that will not stop the top clubs in Europe from looking at adding him to their squad. It could instead make him even more attractive.

With a release clause, it would be easier for him to secure a transfer away from the club and perhaps also earn the Gunners a massive transfer fee, and Whelan thinks it could be included in his next deal.

He tells Football Insider: “He could have a release clause while also giving him more money.

“There is no doubt clubs are looking at him. He is probably being looked at by Man City as well as other clubs. European giants like Barcelona, Real Madrid, all these sort of teams.

“If it’s something that he desperately wants, then he has to sit down with the manager and talk. Then they need to come up with a price tag that’s fair. A price they can go and buy another player with.

“Someone to strengthen the side and try to get Champions League football. There are so many variables they need to discuss when it comes to players.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

How much is Saka worth to Arsenal? If you ask some of the club’s fans, they will say you cannot put a price on him.

The attacker has continued to lead our team very well, and it makes little sense to think about his departure from the Emirates.

Hopefully, he will stay with us for the rest of his career.