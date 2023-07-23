Pundit reacts negatively to Havertz performance against Man Utd

Despite scoring a goal in a pre-season match, Kai Havertz’s overall performance has disappointed Arsenal fans. Mikel Arteta has been giving the German player numerous opportunities to adapt to the team’s playing style, and it is evident that the manager has a specific role in mind for him.

However, Havertz has failed to make a strong impression so far and has yet to prove himself as a valuable asset for Arsenal. His current performances are not helping his case, and he needs to step up his game to demonstrate that he is worthy of being part of the team.

In the match against Manchester United, in which Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat, Havertz was given another chance to showcase his abilities and potential contribution to the Gunners. Unfortunately, he struggled throughout the game, and according to pundit Ben Thornley, he was notably absent at the start of the match, which persisted for much of the game.

Thornley said on the Manchester United live broadcast of the game about Havertz:

“I have to say, as much as we haven’t mentioned [Alejandro] Garnacho, we haven’t mentioned Kai Havertz either.

“In fact, I forgot he was even on the pitch for Arsenal, he’s been anonymous in these opening 18, 19 minutes.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz is not a popular signing and the last thing he wants is to not deliver on the considerable promise Arteta believes he comes with.

He has more than enough time and we expect him to get better as time goes on, especially when competitive action returns.