Pundit reacts to Arsenal landing Jesus and why he is a great signing

Arsenal’s signing of Gabriel Jesus impresses Tony Cascarino, and he expects the Brazilian to thrive at the Emirates.

Jesus will become their main striker from this season after sealing a big-money move to the club.

The Brazilian had previously been on the books of Manchester City from 2016, and the Premier League champions agreed to sell him after signing Erling Haaland.

He would have fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad if he stayed.

At Arsenal, the team will be built around him, and chances would be created for him to score.

Cascarino believes the striker would do very well, and he is better than Richarlison who has just joined Tottenham.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘I think Gabriel Jesus ticks a lot more boxes and they’ve got him at a better price.

‘If you said to me now who will get the most goals, I’d say Gabriel Jesus would get more goals than Richarlison for Tottenham.

‘And he’s more versatile than Richarlison. Gabriel Jesus has played left-wing, right-wing and centre-forward for Man City.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

With a few more goals, we could have won enough matches and ended the last season inside the top four.

Jesus will bring that extra edge, and we should finish this campaign higher than the last one.

Hopefully, he would have a proper pre-season, and the team will start the campaign brightly.