Pundit reacts to Arsenal’s interest in Southampton man after Timber’s injury

Carlton Palmer, a former player of West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United, has weighed in on Arsenal’s purported interest in Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

Over the course of multiple seasons, Arsenal has demonstrated an admiration for the English player. However, the injury to Jurrien Timber may prompt them to initiate concrete discussions with Southampton regarding the potential acquisition of Walker-Peters.

Following their relegation last season, Southampton has encountered player departures during this transfer window. It’s anticipated that further exits will transpire before the window closes, with Walker-Peters possibly being among those departing.

Arsenal had seemingly concluded their defensive reinforcements prior to the recent injury sustained by Timber. With this unexpected development, Arsenal’s focus has shifted towards securing a replacement for the injured Dutch player.

Walker-Peters’ acquisition could potentially fill the void left by Timber’s injury and reinforce Arsenal’s defensive lineup. The situation remains fluid, and the outcome will hinge on negotiations between Arsenal and Southampton.

Speaking about their interest, Palmer tells Football League World:

“Arsenal are said to be interested in Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

“Arsenal are having to go back into the transfer market after Timber, their summer signing, the centre-back or right-sided player, suffered an injury that is likely to keep him out for some time.

“Walker-Peters is a right-sided player who can play in that inverted right-back role, would be a good replacement, but would Southampton sell?

“Would the player want to go and not be guaranteed much game time?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Walker-Peters has a lot of Premier League experience, having been on the books of Tottenham and Southampton in the competition.

That is a major positive that will help us enjoy him if he moves to the Emirates.