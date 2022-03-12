Pundit reacts to Martinelli getting a Brazil call-up that could thwart Italy

Gabriel Martinelli has just received a call up to the senior Brazil national team for the first time, and that should be a thing of joy.

The Arsenal attacker has been in good form and can say he deserves it for the role he has played at his club this season.

But the call up has stirred some controversy because the attacker qualifies to play for another country.

The 20-year-old has an Italian passport and the European champions could call him up to their national team as well.

But the Samba boys may have beaten them to his international career.

Brazil has some of the finest players in the world and Martinelli may struggle to maintain a place in that team.

But if he plays a competitive game for them, he would be stuck with the South American nation.

Former Brazil star turned pundit, Walter Casagrande has now reacted to the attacker’s call-up and writes in his column on Globo Esporte:

“I hope that Tite didn’t call Martinelli just so he can no longer be called up by the Italian national team and interfere with his professional life.”

The international future of players is a very tricky subject and some of them try to hold off for as long as possible before deciding which country to play for.

Martinelli would be delighted to have been called up by Brazil, but he would be smart to consider his chances of being a regular with them before accepting to join the squad.

