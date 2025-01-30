Pundit reckons an improved Arsenal bid will help them sign Watkins

Arsenal reportedly submitted a bid for Ollie Watkins yesterday as they seek to address their long-standing need for a striker and resolve their attacking issues. The Gunners have been linked with a move for a forward since last summer, with fans and pundits alike questioning why such a signing had not been prioritised earlier in the transfer window.

Despite speculation that Arsenal might wait until the end of the season to make their move, the club surprised many by reportedly offering £60 million for the Aston Villa striker. However, Villa are said to have rejected the bid, with reports suggesting they were unimpressed by its timing. The offer was submitted just hours before Arsenal’s Champions League fixture last night and came at a time when Villa were already negotiating the sale of Jhon Duran to Al Nassr.

Villa’s reluctance to engage in discussions over Watkins is understandable given their current squad situation and the late stage of the window. Additionally, Watkins is already 29 years old, raising questions about Arsenal’s decision to bid such a significant amount. Some view the move as a potential panic buy, given the urgency to bolster the squad’s attacking options.

Former footballer Stephen Warnock commented on the situation on the BBC, highlighting how financial factors could influence Villa’s decision-making process. He said:

“Money talks. If Arsenal up their bid, you might see some wheeling and dealing. I don’t think you would want to lose Watkins. He is the focal point of attack. But are you going to get that money again as a 29-year-old? That’s a business decision then, and that’s when it becomes difficult. PSR has changed everything. It’s a bigger decision now.”

While Watkins is undoubtedly a talented striker, his age raises concerns about the long-term value of such an investment. Many Arsenal fans are left wondering why the club would consider spending so much money on a player nearing 30, especially when younger, more cost-effective options may be available.