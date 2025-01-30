Pundit reckons an improved Arsenal bid will help them sign Watkins

Arsenal reportedly submitted a bid for Ollie Watkins yesterday as they seek to address their long-standing need for a striker and resolve their attacking issues. The Gunners have been linked with a move for a forward since last summer, with fans and pundits alike questioning why such a signing had not been prioritised earlier in the transfer window.
Despite speculation that Arsenal might wait until the end of the season to make their move, the club surprised many by reportedly offering £60 million for the Aston Villa striker. However, Villa are said to have rejected the bid, with reports suggesting they were unimpressed by its timing. The offer was submitted just hours before Arsenal’s Champions League fixture last night and came at a time when Villa were already negotiating the sale of Jhon Duran to Al Nassr.
Villa’s reluctance to engage in discussions over Watkins is understandable given their current squad situation and the late stage of the window. Additionally, Watkins is already 29 years old, raising questions about Arsenal’s decision to bid such a significant amount. Some view the move as a potential panic buy, given the urgency to bolster the squad’s attacking options.
Former footballer Stephen Warnock commented on the situation on the BBC, highlighting how financial factors could influence Villa’s decision-making process. He said:
“Money talks. If Arsenal up their bid, you might see some wheeling and dealing. I don’t think you would want to lose Watkins. He is the focal point of attack. But are you going to get that money again as a 29-year-old? That’s a business decision then, and that’s when it becomes difficult. PSR has changed everything. It’s a bigger decision now.”
While Watkins is undoubtedly a talented striker, his age raises concerns about the long-term value of such an investment. Many Arsenal fans are left wondering why the club would consider spending so much money on a player nearing 30, especially when younger, more cost-effective options may be available.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Watkins def a proven goalscorer but too small 5 ft 9 ins and too old 29.
We need an old fashioned No.9 Alan Shearer or Harry.Kane
Victor Osimhen or Benjamin Sesko.
Maybe Dusan Vlahovic will.be fine !!
I advocated buying Watkins when he was with Brentford.We chose not to and the prospect of buying him for over £60m when he is in his 30th year does not make sense financially nor in footballing terms as his skills and pace are very likely to drop off within the course of the next year or two.
Watkins is an ok striker. Might have been ok at Arsenal when they were chasing getting back into the top 4, but not now. Not a top striker and not good enough for a title-chasing team.
Although I guess as a stop-gap for now and then maybe as a back-up striker after a real top-quality one is bought in the summer could work. 60m might sound like a lot for that, but the type of striker Arsenal really need will cost closer to 100m unless they get lucky with somebody with a short contract, so as much as I don’t think Watkins is good enough overall, I can see some sense to the transfer.
According to The Telegraph, our opening bid for Watkins was £45m whereas they believe AV would be willing to deal for around £80m. 🤦♂️
Arsenal offered £40m but Villa rate him at £60m, all of no consequence now as Villa won’t now sell with Duran on his way to Saudi, which would leave them with only one striker. I’m sure this is dead now.
A player I think we should go for though is Tyler Dibling of Southampton, yes a different position but he ran rings round our defence when we played the Saints. He’s young, very quick, takes people on and beats them, tracks back and tackles well, with an eye for goal.
Though predominantly a right winger, he can also play centre forward.
I suspect that the only incoming we will end up with may be the Norwegian kid Nylan. I know he’s not a striker but imo he looks like he could end up being the steal of the winter window. We’ll see because we never really now what’s going on behind the scenes. Transfer windows are such agony.🤪
It’s unusual to have much riding on the January window, BB.
In total, it seems like having a January window isn’t a good idea at all but I suspect I haven’t become aware of all the arguments for and against.
Personally to me, I would rather prefer it if Arsenal use the huge money that they want to invest on Watkins to sign Osimhen.
Osimhen is younger quality and proven at the top level. He has consistently been scoring goals at the top level. And I believe he will do the same thing at Arsenal if they price him qwqy from Napoli club side this January window.
Bit it’s all depends on Arteta’s choice since he’s the Gunners boss who calls the shot on transfer matters at Arsenal.
Its obvious this was desperation because of the circumstances around it. Villa (and Arsenal should have done the ground work) were/are never going to sell. Is this the signs of a ship without a rudder and no plan now Edu has gone.