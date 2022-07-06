Pundit reckons Arsenal could have little choice but to move for former player

Noel Whelan has backed Arsenal’s pursuit of Serge Gnabry, and he suggests he is only an option now because their other targets will not join them.

The Gunners want a fast forward, and they have seen their move for Raphinha hijacked in recent days.

They are still in the market, and Gnabry is an attractive option for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The attacker’s deal at Bayern Munich expires at the end of this season, and they could be forced to sell him this summer.

Whelan believes Arsenal probably has no other choice than to move for him now.

He tells Football Insider:

“I think with the fact that their top targets are now going elsewhere, this is probably the next exciting name on the list.

“It would be a smart move. He’s got a year left so it would be a good deal for a very good international player – and someone who has played at the very highest level.

“I believe he would just further improve that attacking flair at Arsenal – even if they’re already so strong in that final third.

“They need to replace certain players and Gnabry is someone I think would light up the Premier League.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gnabry is a solid player to have in your squad, and the winger will make us lethal in attack.

With Gabriel Jesus already joining, Gnabry would link up with some top attacking talent at the Emirates.

If they work well together, winning a trophy would be realistic, but we must get him to sign for us first.

