Pundit reckons Arsenal could pay over the odds for Premier League star

Alan Hutton has admitted Arsenal could be forced to pay over the odds to add Gabriel Jesus to their squad.

The attacker has been on their radar and they want to add new forwards to their team in this transfer window.

Mikel Arteta worked with Jesus while he was the assistant manager of Manchester City and he is probably best placed to sign the Brazilian.

The Premier League champions have added Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland to their squad and their arrival this summer will push Jesus further down the pecking order at the club.

Hutton believes even at that, Arsenal will still not get him cheaply. He tells Football Insider when asked if Arsenal will spend over £45million on him:

“Yeah. They might have to depend on who else is interested.

“If they’ve already discussed personal terms and they’ve got that far down the line, you’re thinking wherever they are fee-wise, it’s close to being accepted. There can’t be much in it.”

The current transfer market in Europe is a tricky one and if you don’t have enough cash, you will struggle to compete.

City doesn’t need to sell, and that is why we need to be prepared to pay a lot of money to make them release Jesus.

