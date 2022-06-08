Pundit reckons Arsenal could pay over the odds for Premier League star

Alan Hutton has admitted Arsenal could be forced to pay over the odds to add Gabriel Jesus to their squad.
The attacker has been on their radar and they want to add new forwards to their team in this transfer window.
Mikel Arteta worked with Jesus while he was the assistant manager of Manchester City and he is probably best placed to sign the Brazilian.
The Premier League champions have added Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland to their squad and their arrival this summer will push Jesus further down the pecking order at the club.
Hutton believes even at that, Arsenal will still not get him cheaply. He tells Football Insider when asked if Arsenal will spend over £45million on him:
“Yeah. They might have to depend on who else is interested.
“If they’ve already discussed personal terms and they’ve got that far down the line, you’re thinking wherever they are fee-wise, it’s close to being accepted. There can’t be much in it.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
The current transfer market in Europe is a tricky one and if you don’t have enough cash, you will struggle to compete.
City doesn’t need to sell, and that is why we need to be prepared to pay a lot of money to make them release Jesus.
Have to be willing to walk away rather than get mugged for 60 million because they can.
He isn’t a 20 PL goals a year striker anyway, so look into other options. Can’t pay over the odds for Jesus when we still need a B2B midfielder, DM, and possibly another attacking player.
Ask for a discount if we get both Zinchenko and Jesus.
Just something doesn’t sit right with Jesus, I don’t think he is the answer, why would City get rid of him unless he wasn’t good enough anymore, I think it would backfire on us
Not good enough?
I don’t think there are many other strikers that could compete with Erling Haaland!
Unless you know better of course?
To be honest, I think Jesus isn’t as good as he’s being made to look. He won’t score 20 goals a season. If he could, City wouldn’t need to sign Alvarez. I quite agree with @foreverinourshafows above
Because we are in a position to be able to attract any calibre of player to this club.
People need to realise that Arsenal are not a top club and haven’t been a top club for years.
They will be fighting over the scraps (i.e. crap) that the big clubs cannot be bothered with.
Gabriel Jesus will be a massive signing for us – who do you think we should be going for?
Nunez?
Pedro?
Really….
I really don’t like your reply cos it’s really depressing to read. But sadly, it is very true. We’re no longer ranked among the big clubs, hence, 5th is viewed as overachievement. That said, Jesus is shorter than Nketiah. Who will score the crosses? Who will be the target man? He’s not a bad player by any means, just that we cannot get a world class striker. How the mighty have fallen
If they want 51mill , would rather go for Broja , massive potential !
And won’t cost 200 grand a week
And Chelsea won’t sell him, certainly not to us !
who’s pedro?
Hope we do not get him @ 50 m plus.
Would rather go for Scammaca. He can be a plan a and part of a plan B.
It’s not all doom & gloom.. last season Arsenal lost the 1st three matches & without a goal!!!! Jesus doesn’t need to be a 20 goal a year striker but a goal here and there to give arsenal perhaps another 15/16 points at the end of the season! Job done, champions league football…
Then decide if 45 or even 50 million was worth the price