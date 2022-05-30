Pundit reckons Arsenal is keeping Nketiah purely because it makes business sense

Danny Mills insists Arsenal is keeping Eddie Nketiah because it makes more business sense to give him a new deal.
The former England Under-21 star would have left the club on the expiry of his contract at the end of June.
Arsenal tried to get him on a new deal before now, but he wouldn’t accept it and it seemed certain he would leave because of a lack of playing time.
But Mikel Arteta gave him some chances to lead the attack in the last few games of the season and that may have made him change his mind about leaving.
The striker will now sign a new long-term contract, but former Premier League player, Mills believes the Gunners didn’t have a better option.
He tells Football Insider: “Arsenal are now in a situation where it’s a little bit desperate. If they lose Lacazette then they are going to have to pay £30million to bring a player in.
“They’ve got Nketiah there so they’re going to have to bite the bullet. They will say ‘We’ve got him here, we’re going to have to pay more than we want but if we don’t do that we’re going to have to pay even more to get an equal replacement’.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nketiah has proven he can score goals for us, and as they say, it is better late than never.
We are lucky that he hasn’t signed a pre-contract with another club just yet.
This means we can now keep one of our best academy products. Hopefully, he would keep getting better and score even more goals for us next season.
Makes business sense?
100k a week, 5 year contract to a championship level poacher?
Good business sense would let be let Nketiah see himself that he won’t fetch 100k a week or anything close from other clubs.
Then offer him half that (50k) a week, if he leaves no big loss; he’s not the dominating or dependable backup we need.
So we decimated the squad in January to save wages, and then piss away those savings overpaying Nketiah?
And that’s good business? Just like Mavro and Guendouzi sales combined for less than 13 million I suppose is good business too.
For sure this would have been the best solution if we had the benefit of time on our side. Imagine going into the transfer window “strikerless”. We would be leaving ourselves exposed to exploitation by greedy agents. Nketiah on our books, at least, gives us greater leverage to negotiate for other strikers. And even if Nketiah doesn’t work out in the future, we can always sell him to recover our academy costs.
Great idea,and i’ll urge him to stay hungry so every other things fall into place.
since when did we care about making “business sense”??? have I been in a coma for like 15+ years
Sad times TVRL mate .
Imagine backing this clown as some sort of genius and having the nerve to slag off supporters who actually give a couple of fcks about the club .
Business sense rather than a footballing sense ,the new Arsenal way .
Giving a player a new 100k a week contract who they have tried flogging for the last 2 years oozes desperation.
Out of contact which means he could have got a nice signing on bonus somewhere else but there was no takers , another deadwood player (not a fan of the word )on the books once again but fans seem to be rejoicing in this genius manager and his crew .