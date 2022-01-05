Pundit reckons Arsenal man is playing his way to a new deal

Danny Mills reckons Alexandre Lacazette could yet be given a new Arsenal deal.

The striker has entered the last few months of his current contract at the club and has gotten a lot of playing time recently.

The Gunners have banished Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from their first team and have also stripped him of their captaincy.

In his absence, Lacazette has worn the armband and has contributed to the Gunners’ return to form in recent weeks.

Former Premier League star, Mills believes the attacker might now be given a new Arsenal deal as the club looks to sell Aubameyang.

He claims sometimes people’s future can change under certain circumstances and that could be the case for the former Lyon striker.

“He’s maybe looking at it now and thinking ‘The Aubameyang situation, he could be going and we don’t really have another striker’. Maybe that’s given him a bit of a boost and a bit of a lift.” He tells Football Insider.

“He might be thinking ‘This a great opportunity, maybe I can stay and be part of Arteta’s plans’.

“It’s just how it happens sometimes. It’s not fallen lucky but he’s got an opportunity and at the moment, he’s grasping it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has hardly been prolific since he has been at Arsenal.

However, he remains a key influence on the club’s young attackers and has enough experience to help them become better players.

Aubameyang still has over a year left on his current deal and should have been the one to help the club’s youngsters.

But his poor disciplinary record might force Arsenal to keep Lacazette at the Emirates instead.