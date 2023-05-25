Pundit reckons Arsenal must sell Smith Rowe to add a new midfielder

Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Emile Smith Rowe’s talent makes it unlikely for him to continue sitting on the bench at Arsenal. With the Gunners looking to reinforce their midfield, it is highly probable that the young midfielder will leave the club during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Smith Rowe was anticipated to become a key player at the Emirates Stadium by now. However, his progress has been hindered by unfortunate injuries, resulting in him missing a significant portion of Arsenal’s quest for the title.

As Arsenal evaluates Smith Rowe’s future, the decision they make regarding his potential departure will have a significant impact on their plans for strengthening the team in the forthcoming transfer window.

He tells Football Insider:

“I think he has got a big decision to make with Smith Rowe. Do they keep him and play him or sell him. They can’t have a £30-50m player in Smith Rowe who is just sitting on the bench and not playing.

“If they keep him they do not need to sign another player in that position, but if they do not want to play him then they have to sign sell him. There are plenty of teams in the Premier League who will pay £30/40m for him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is a superb player, but when anyone is injured often, it is hard to see them enjoy relevance at their club.

He has had tough luck at Arsenal and probably should leave for a new club where he can get more game time and, hopefully, better luck with injuries.

There is no point keeping him at the Emirates any longer and now is the time to land a replacement for the Englishman.

