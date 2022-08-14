Pundit reckons Arsenal target has “stagnated a little bit” and might not improve them

Sky Sports journalist, Michael Bridge, believes Youri Tielemans has not been developing amidst interest from Arsenal.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Emirates in this transfer window and there are at least two more weeks before it closes.

Arsenal added Fabio Vieira to their midfield in this transfer window, and Albert Sambi-Lokonga has not been getting enough playing chances.

These two are youngsters, and Tielemans certainly has more experience than they do, especially in English football.

Reports continue to link him with a move to the Emirates, but Bridge doubts if he can deliver at Arsenal.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“Well, again, like Maddison, he either signs a new contract, or he goes. But that one’s come back and forth quite a lot over the summer, so again it’s a bit of a wait and see.

“But how much does he improve Arsenal? I don’t know, he’s sort of stagnated a little bit. But it’s clear that Arsenal are looking for a bit more.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Many clubs want Tielemans for a reason, and we would be smart to add him to our squad.

However, we have reached a stage where we can fully trust Mikel Arteta.

If the gaffer believes the midfielder suits his style of play, we can sign him, otherwise we need to move on to other targets.

