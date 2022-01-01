Pundit reckons Arsenal target would make them frightening to play against

Noel Whelan has backed Arsenal’s pursuit of Tariq Lamptey and believes it would be frightening to pair him on Arsenal’s right-wing with Bukayo Saka.

The Brighton full-back has been on the radar of the Gunners for a long time now.

But they signed Takehiro Tomiyasu in the summer who has been an upgrade to their right-back spot.

The Japanese star is very reliable and remains one of the signings of the season. However, great clubs have quality in depth.

Because of this, Arsenal has continued to be linked with a move for Lamptey, who has just returned from a long-term injury.

Former Leeds man, Whelan believes signing him would be a solid piece of business.

He tells Football Insider: “Lamptey is very exciting, very quick. You can imagine him and Saka down that right-hand side. It would be phenomenal – try and keep up with those two guys.

“He’s done enough, he is an exciting player. It won’t only be Arsenal looking at him. There will be other clubs sniffing around him if he keeps playing the way he’s playing.

“A really good young player. Arsenal are showing the intention of not wanting to stop where they are.

They’re wanting to progress, bring new players in, strengthen the squad and push forward towards Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

“That’s where you’re used to seeing Arsenal, in that top four.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We expect the club to keep bolstering Mikel Arteta’s squad and the next few transfer windows should be no exception.

The Gunners have made good progress in recent weeks. Adding Lamptey to the current group will make us even stronger.

Brighton knows he is a top talent and they will not sell him cheaply, so we need to be prepared to spend a lot of money.