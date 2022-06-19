Pundit reckons Arsenal will make good money selling unwanted player

Kevin Campbell believes it would be a superb piece of business if Arsenal can get as much as £10m from the sale of Bernd Leno this summer.

The German goalkeeper is on his way out of the club after he lost his place as the first choice.

He could become the third choice at the club when Matt Turner begins his time at the Emirates next month.

Leno was one of the best goalkeepers in England before the 2020/2021 campaign when mistakes plagued his performances for Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsdale was signed to compete with him and the England international has now become the first choice at the Emirates.

However, the German didn’t leave last summer and hoped to win his place back.

That didn’t happen, and he must leave to save face before the next campaign begins.

Some clubs are interested and former Gunner, Campbell believes £10m is a fair price for him.

He tells Football Insider: “If they can get £10million for him, I think that is good business.

“Leno has been at Arsenal four years or so. He has had some good times and good seasons.

“If they were to get £12million for him I think they’ve done really well. I think £10million is about right for a player in his situation.

“It is time to get him off the books and move him on though. We have already signed his replacement.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leno was one of our key players and the German remains a fine contributor to our matches when he plays.

However, he has missed his chance to remain as our number one and we need to move on from him.

Hopefully, he would get a club that can take a chance on him and give him regular playing time.

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

WATCH THE TRANSFER SHOW – Alfie and Rob ask how Fabio Vieira will slot into the Arsenal team