Pundit reckons Arsenal will never consider selling injury-prone player

Jamie O’Hara insists Arsenal will never sell Kieran Tierney and that is the right decision, even though he is injury prone.

The defender is one of the finest players at the Emirates right now and the Gunners have benefited greatly from the decision to buy him.

However, the former Celtic man is an injury-prone player.

This forces him to miss a lot of matches and that was the case towards the end of last season.

They have signed Nuno Tavares and Oleksandr Zinchenko as cover for him in the last two summer transfer windows.

O’Hara was discussing the players Arsenal needs to sell or keep in this transfer window and they asked him about the Scotsman.

He said on Talk Sport: “Why are we having that conversation?

“This is future club captain.

“Tierney is everything Arsenal is about.

“They will never get rid of him and you should never. He is a top player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

No one loves an injury-prone player, but Tierney has the admiration and respect of most Arsenal fans because of the work he does when he plays.

The left-back can be Arsenal’s most influential player in some matches and that is because he gives everything for the shirt when he plays.

Fans will hope his injury problems worry him less in this campaign.

