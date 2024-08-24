Pundit reckons Arsenal’s performance against Villa is the type that wins titles

Chris Sutton was impressed with Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa this evening, as the Gunners overcame a very difficult opponent to secure yet another away victory.

Mikel Arteta’s side lost both home and away to Villa last season, raising concerns that it could happen again.

Unai Emery has relished every opportunity to beat the Gunners since becoming Villa’s manager, and this match presented another chance for him to continue a two-game winning streak against them.

However, it wasn’t to be, even though his team started well and caused Arsenal plenty of problems, particularly in the first half.

Arsenal showed maturity in holding off Villa while patiently searching for openings to break down their hosts.

Their perseverance paid off in the second half as they scored twice and controlled the game to secure an important victory.

Chris Sutton watched the game and was impressed with how Arsenal defeated such a strong opponent.

He acknowledged that this performance is a clear sign that Arsenal are genuine contenders in this season’s title race.

He said on the BBC:

“That is the type of victory which wins you the title.”

This win is one of the best we have had this year because it was against a really good opponent whom our recent history against was bad.

