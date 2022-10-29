Pundit reckons Brighton star would suit Arsenal’s system

Alan Hutton has supported Arsenal’s pursuit of Leandro Trossard as they look to add the Belgian to their squad.

The Brighton star has been in fine form this season and continues to show why he deserves to play for a bigger club soon enough.

Trossard has interest from several clubs around the World, but Arsenal wants to win the race for his signature.

However, will he fit into their style of play? Former Aston Villa man Hutton believes so. He tells Football Insider:

“I think he is definitely that type of profile that Arsenal look at. He likes to drive forward with the ball, can make things happen, score a goal. He can probably play multiple positions.

“I am not really surprised after the season that he has had that people are looking at him. It will be an interesting one.

“As long as Trossard can keep his performances to a high level I am sure there will be others monitoring his situation.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been in fine form in the last few seasons and he will be a good addition to our squad.

However, he might struggle to nail down a starting spot at the Emirates now because most of our current options are in top form.

But he will be a good player to have in the dressing room because that could help the younger players in the team.

