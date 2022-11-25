Pundit reckons Bukayo Saka would bench Vinicius Junior

Former Chelsea man and pundit Jason Cundy has discussed the Brazilian national team and compared their players to stars of the English team.

Both nations are favourites to win the World Cup and they won their first group game, with England thrashing Iran 6-2 and Brazil beating Serbia 2-0.

The Brazilians have a huge depth of talent and are arguably the world’s best exporter of football players.

England has the best league in the world and Gareth Southgate is doing a great job as their manager.

However, it is the individual talents in the team that make it tick and both nations have them in abundance.

Speaking about some players on both sides, Cundy was asked about Vinicius Junior and Saka and insists the Arsenal man is the best player in his position now.

He said on Talk Sport:

“Vinicius Jr and Saka, there’s the debate. There’s no better wide player than Saka right now.

“I don’t pretend to have seen every game that Vinicius Jr has played, but I know how good he is. From what I’ve seen, Saka could end up in the team of the tournament. He is top draw.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has become one of the world’s finest players, and his performance in England’s opening WC game has seen more fans realise he is not about the hype.

The youngster will only get better and Cundy might be right to pick him as the best player in his position now.

