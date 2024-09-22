Pundit reckons City’s equalising goal could be a big deal in title race

Former Everton man Leon Osman believes Manchester City’s equaliser against Arsenal could be a key moment in this season’s Premier League title race.

Arsenal fearlessly faced City at the Etihad this afternoon, determined to secure all three points.

After coming from behind to lead 2-1, Mikel Arteta’s side gave everything as they defended with their lives after being reduced to ten men.

They were battered, injured, bruised, and outplayed at times, but Arsenal held on into added time and seemed set to record one of the most incredible results in Premier League history.

However, City scored a very late goal to equalise, sharing the points with Arteta’s side.

At the start of the game, Arsenal might have considered a draw as a point gained, but after such a stunning performance, they will feel they deserved more.

City will be relieved, and Osman believes that late goal could prove to be an important moment in the title race.

He said on the BBC:

“This could be a huge moment in how the Premier League season turns out.

“They have tried to take quick set-pieces all day long and they have caught Arsenal out.”

We deserved to win that game with the way we defended resolutely for the entirety of that second half, but our players should be proud of themselves regardless of the result.

