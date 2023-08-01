Pundit reckons David Raya rumours will unsettle Ramsdale

David Raya has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the last few days, a transfer that will mean Aaron Ramsdale’s place on the team is now threatened.

Ramsdale took over the number-one spot from Bernd Leno and has continued to do well since he moved to Arsenal.

The Englishman is also gunning for the number one shirt in the England national team because of his fine performances for the Gunners.

However, Raya is one of the best goalies in England and is better at some things than Ramsdale, which should worry the current Arsenal number one.

Former Aston Villa man Gabriel Agbonlahor believe the rumours of a move for Raya will unsettle Ramsdale.

He said on Talk Sport:

“If you’re Ramsdale, you’re like ‘oh’. A couple of keepers and now you’re looking to replace me. He wasn’t bad last season or am I missing certain games?

“How many teams in the Premier League do you see with two top keepers? You don’t. Look at my club Aston Villa, I’m not keen on our no.2 and you’ve got Liverpool, you’ve got Manchester United, teams don’t really have two top, top keepers.

“So if [Mikel Arteta] wants to go down that route, I understand it. You put pressure on Ramsdale, you know, a couple of mistakes you’re out like in other parts of the field.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya is a fantastic goalkeeper and will push Ramsdale to be his very best. Having both men in the group means we will have two goalkeepers that will do well whenever they are called upon to play.

