Pundit reckons fringe player will get new Arsenal lifeline

Kevin Campbell has tipped Arsenal to change their mind on Mohamed Elneny’s future as they have few midfield options.

The Egyptian is further down the pecking order at the Emirates and had been tipped to leave the club in the last transfer window.

However, Arsenal eventually kept him on as the likes of Thomas Partey were unavailable to play at the start of the season.

Granit Xhaka’s poor discipline also means that he could be sent off in any game and the Gunners might be short of midfield options.

They have also kept Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but Elneny is more experienced than the Englishman and could be the preferred option in some matches.

Former Gunner, Campbell says he isn’t surprised that Mikel Arteta has kept hold of Elneny because the midfield is an area that has given Arsenal problems recently.

Campbell claims injuries and suspensions are common in that part of the pitch and the Gunners will need options there as the campaign progresses.

The former Arsenal striker told Football Insider: “I’m not surprised Arsenal kept hold of Elneny this summer because we are lacking in central midfield. We haven’t got enough players.

“Yes, Ainsley Maitland-Niles can play in there but they you have to think that Granit Xhaka is out for three games.

“There will be some rotation through the season because midfield is an are where suspensions and injuries have been frequent for Arsenal.

“We are not blessed with an abundance of top -quality options in that area. We could not afford to let a player like Elneny go.

“It is one they’ll probably revisit next year though. There’ll be more changes in terms of incomings and outgoings then.”