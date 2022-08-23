Pundit reckons he knows the weakest part of the current Arsenal team

Owen Hargreaves believes Arsenal needs to bolster their central midfield because it is their obvious weak spot at the moment.

Mikel Arteta’s side is the only Premier League club that has won all their league matches this season after three match weeks.

The Gunners have made a stunning start to this campaign and they will want to maintain it for the rest of the term.

Arteta has added some new names to his squad in this transfer window, and the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are doing very well.

These new arrivals have made Arsenal look unbeatable in the first few games of the season, but there are more games to play.

It is unlikely that they will go through this season unbeaten, but with good depth, they could challenge for the title.

Former Manchester United man, Hargreaves believes they need another midfielder.

He said on the Kelly and Wrighty Show: “Interestingly, I think for Mikel and Edu, two central midfield players – I’d say that the weakest part of that team right now is probably there.

“I think that is probably where – they have really good pieces of the puzzle – I think you can invest big on a guy there to carry you to take the next step.

“I think they are really close but maybe one guy that can make a difference is that central midfield position.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hargreaves played as a midfielder and he had a very good footballing career.

He knows the importance of one and Arsenal probably knows they need one, too.

This is because they are interested in a move for Youri Tielemans and the Belgian could join them before the transfer window closes.