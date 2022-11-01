Pundit reckons he knows where Arsenal is lacking in the title race

Alex Crook has enjoyed watching Arsenal challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title, but he is worried their lack of depth will eventually catch up with them.
Mikel Arteta’s men have replaced Liverpool this season as the main challenger to City for the league title.
Currently, they are making it hard for the Citizens to take the top spot in the standings.
However, City seems better prepared to challenge for the league title than the Gunners.
Crook was speaking about their chances of winning the title and said on Talk Sport:
“My issue with Arsenal when it comes to challenging for the title is not just how good City are and how good Erling Haaland is, it’s the lack of squad depth. I think we saw that in the Europa League against PSV, they were poor.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Squad depth is important, but we have been in decent form for much of this season.
If we can maintain this level of performance and stay at the top of the league table by the January transfer window, we will be in a good position to win the title.
We could strengthen the weak part of our team in that window and give ourselves a better chance to win the title.
I agree with the squad depth. Midfield is very thing and surprisingly defense too. Zinchenko’s fitness level doesn’t seem very good, and then there’s Tierney who’s on the same boat with Zinc.
Loved how Nelson stepped up but can he continue like that? Let’s hope so. We just have 4 matches to go, 9 matches before the January window opens. We can do this.
Overall I think we need at least a midfielder in January..
Our chances will brighten when Gab Jesus becomes more of an Assists Creative and allow goal scoring to be less self-seeking. By his pattern of playing holding on too long on the ball, he loses his other teammates’ communication and cohesion, leading to a goal draft trend. Pepe suffered from the same pattern of play which led to his downfall.
Inevitably that has opened the gulf between him and Haaland and justified his replacement.
no no no, you cannot link Jesus and Pepe like that
no way buddy.
Pepe didnt do the hard yards and go backwards when needed to, much like Ozil in some ways
Jesus works his arsenal off