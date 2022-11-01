Pundit reckons he knows where Arsenal is lacking in the title race

Alex Crook has enjoyed watching Arsenal challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title, but he is worried their lack of depth will eventually catch up with them.

Mikel Arteta’s men have replaced Liverpool this season as the main challenger to City for the league title.

Currently, they are making it hard for the Citizens to take the top spot in the standings.

However, City seems better prepared to challenge for the league title than the Gunners.

Crook was speaking about their chances of winning the title and said on Talk Sport:

“My issue with Arsenal when it comes to challenging for the title is not just how good City are and how good Erling Haaland is, it’s the lack of squad depth. I think we saw that in the Europa League against PSV, they were poor.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Squad depth is important, but we have been in decent form for much of this season.

If we can maintain this level of performance and stay at the top of the league table by the January transfer window, we will be in a good position to win the title.

We could strengthen the weak part of our team in that window and give ourselves a better chance to win the title.