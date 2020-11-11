Pundit reckons he knows why Arteta hasn’t been playing Aubameyang centrally

European football pundit Julien Laurens claims that Mikel Arteta is not stupid to keep playing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the wing if he will be better off playing centrally.
Aubameyang has struggled for goals this season despite scoring 22 times in each of the last two seasons.
The striker has played as a left forward for all the time that Mikel Arteta has been Arsenal’s boss, and he has delivered.
But now that his goals have dried up, the Spanish manager has been put under pressure by fans to play the attacker through the middle.
Julien, however, claims that Arteta isn’t playing him in that position because the Gabon striker will not be able to press as Alexandre Lacazette does.
He claims that Arteta’s new system requires his central striker to press hard from the front, but that isn’t something that Aubameyang can do at the moment.
“I think it’s just finding a way of getting him more involved in the box,” Laurens told ESPN FC as quoted by Express Sports.
“If you look at stats of expected goals, touches in the opposition box, shots of course.
“If you don’t shoot you can’t score, regardless of your expected goals.
“If he’s not in the position to shoot, if he doesn’t have the ball in the box, he can’t score.
“Right now he cannot play centrally because he would have to chase the ball and press all the time.
“This is what Arteta is asking his No 9 to do and Lacazette can do that and I don’t think Aubameyang can do it, or it would be crazy to ask that kind of job of Aubameyang. He can’t play in the centre.
“Arteta is not stupid, he would play him centrally if he thought he could and if he thought it was better for the team.
“There’s a reason why he plays on the left and not centrally.”
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Play Elneny behind Aubameyang and your pressing problem is solved.
Auba
Saka Elneny Pepe/Willian
Partey Xhaka/Ceballos
Tierney Luiz Gabriel Bellerin
Leno
Or play Tierney as a LB not LCB that gives width when he pushes up, rather than Auba sitting on LW for width. As LCB it takes too long to get forward hence the slow attacks on the left.
Are we now saying that Aubameyang is not capable of defending as well as attacking???
Is that not the mantle we are supposed to judge our players???
Haven’t we been told that EVERY player has to be able to defend as well as attack???
Some serious thinking here, especially as, at the moment, he can’t seem to attack or defend to the standards other players are judged by!!!!
Look at his contribution – one goal and no assists this season, absolutely pathetic and he can’t live on previous seasons performances – he’s even made political statements and said he’s unhappy…Satan himself and he should concentrate on football, not have any kind of personal opinion!!!
That obscene and grotesque salary is bleeding our club dry and all he does is score penalties and smiles!!!
Tongue in cheek guys, but I hope you see the irony in what I’m saying…probably not, but it made me laugh anyway.