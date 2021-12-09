Pundit reckons it is not only Lacazette that should leave Arsenal

John Barnes reckons Arsenal should also think about selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and not just Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette will be out of a contract at the end of this season and he looks very much on his way out of the Emirates.

The Frenchman isn’t the only underperforming experienced player at the club, with Auba also struggling for form.

The latter signed a big-money deal at the club last season and has seen his performance drop significantly.

Former Liverpool star, Barnes acknowledges it would be hard for Arsenal to sell him, but insists he is also not doing enough to remain at the Emirates.

‘Arsenal should look to replace both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,’ he said as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘A move for Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal has been rumoured for a while, so it’s likely he’ll be moving on. Aubameyang is also on a huge contract and whether he’ll receive that money elsewhere, nobody knows.

‘Things aren’t exactly smooth sailing for Aubameyang at Arsenal. He didn’t start against Everton, and even Eddie Nketiah came on ahead of him.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most Arsenal fans are in shock at the poor form Auba has been in since last season.

The striker had proven in previous seasons that he is one of the best players in the Premier League.

He even fired us to the FA Cup and Community Shield last year, but he is now one of the worst misfiring strikers in England.

Offloading him would be hard because of his current wages, but the club captain will hardly become better than he is now.