Pundit reckons Lacazette deserves a new contract

Noel Whelan insists Arsenal should give Alexandre Lacazette a new deal because the striker still has a lot to offer to the club.

The Frenchman is in the last months of his current deal at the Emirates and there haven’t been talks of an extension.

The club is focused on ending this season well and they will only consider offering him an extension at the end of the campaign.

He has been the stand-in captain since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left and has also led the line well.

His form should earn him a new contract, but Arsenal has been in a situation where they give a 30+ player a new deal and his performance drops.

They will not want to repeat the same mistake they made with Mesut Ozil and Aubameyang.

But former Leeds United man, Whelan insists Lacazette has been showing great form and the former Lyon man deserves to get another deal from the club.

He tells Football Insider: “He’s got a part to play beyond this summer, for sure.

“He is still putting in these top performances and showing this professionalism despite his contract situation and despite what happened with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“He has got some real character about him. Arteta must be looking and thinking: ‘How can I let a player like this go.’”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has been contributing very well to Arsenal’s game since he assumed the leadership position.

He has been a positive influence on the young players around him, but the Frenchman will hardly maintain this level of performance if he gets a new deal.

It would be best for Arsenal to sign one of their younger attacking targets to replace him in the summer.

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the Top Four