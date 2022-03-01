Pundit reckons Lacazette deserves a new contract

Noel Whelan insists Arsenal should give Alexandre Lacazette a new deal because the striker still has a lot to offer to the club.
The Frenchman is in the last months of his current deal at the Emirates and there haven’t been talks of an extension.
The club is focused on ending this season well and they will only consider offering him an extension at the end of the campaign.
He has been the stand-in captain since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left and has also led the line well.
His form should earn him a new contract, but Arsenal has been in a situation where they give a 30+ player a new deal and his performance drops.
They will not want to repeat the same mistake they made with Mesut Ozil and Aubameyang.
But former Leeds United man, Whelan insists Lacazette has been showing great form and the former Lyon man deserves to get another deal from the club.
He tells Football Insider: “He’s got a part to play beyond this summer, for sure.
“He is still putting in these top performances and showing this professionalism despite his contract situation and despite what happened with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
“He has got some real character about him. Arteta must be looking and thinking: ‘How can I let a player like this go.’”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Lacazette has been contributing very well to Arsenal’s game since he assumed the leadership position.
He has been a positive influence on the young players around him, but the Frenchman will hardly maintain this level of performance if he gets a new deal.
It would be best for Arsenal to sign one of their younger attacking targets to replace him in the summer.
Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the Top Four
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Two year on £200k will do just fine if we finish in cl places.take it or leave it,afterall he’s not that useless even when he struggles to carryout his primary duty,he deserves to be rewarded.
He’s playing for a new contract and/or for new suitors. Let him leave
I think he deserves it too,the fans that point out Ozil/Auba as the reason not to give him a new contract are wrong.Laca is not like any of them,one thing for sure that we will always get from is commitment,hard work and hopefully more goals.this summer, we need to bring a fair numbers of players in several positions.2 CFs for sure,but there is no way that we are going to be able to sign 2 young,top CFs top,even if we do,we still need experienced players around them.next season with the PL, domestic cups and hopefully European football, there will be enough games to go around, concerning Laca,there is no way that he’ll play week in week out with all the running he does and will definitely need breaks,rest and I don’t think that he will have a problem with it.also you can’t expect the new players to hit the ground running straight away,even say Balogun will still struggle in the PL.as for his wages being too high, let’s not forget that by re-signing him,we would save on a signing fee worth several millions.