Pundit reckons Lacazette might be waiting to see where Arsenal finishes before signing new deal

Noel Whelan believes Alexandre Lacazette has done enough to earn a new Arsenal contract.

The Frenchman has been the club’s captain since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left, and he has been leading by example on the pitch.

However, this could still be his last campaign at the Emirates because he is out of contract in the summer.

The club and player have agreed to hold off on any contract talks for now until this campaign finishes.

Former Leeds United man, Whelan, believes Lacazette doesn’t want to discuss a new deal now because he wants to see if the Gunners will end this season inside the top four.

He tells Football Insider: “I think because it’s run down to a certain point, he’ll be holding out for Champions League football.

“You’ve got to take into consideration his age as well.

“This could be his last chance to secure a big contract. If he can help Arsenal to that top-four finish, then his bargaining position looks a lot better.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has been one of our most important players, and he has continued to do well despite his contract situation.

He has a chance to end this season on a high note by helping us finish the campaign inside the top four.

If he achieves that, we could give him a short-term deal to remain in the group.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta discusses Leicester, injury news, home fans and the race for Top Four