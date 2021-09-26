Pundit reckons Mikel Arteta is not the man to make Arsenal great again

Former Liverpool star, Stan Collymore doesn’t believe Mikel Arteta has what it takes to make Arsenal a top club again.

The Gunners have been rebuilding their squad with the Spaniard in charge over the last two seasons.

Although they had done poorly when Unai Emery was the manager, it is hard to see any significant improvement under Arteta.

The Gunners look set to give Arteta more time in the dugout even though he is not as accomplished as Emery, whom they fired after 18 months.

As Arsenal faces Tottenham in the North London Derby today, Collymore compared the managers of both clubs.

He believes Nuno Espirito Santo will deliver if he is given the right support at Tottenham, but he doesn’t think the same of Arteta.

He reckons the Spaniard is trying to play a style of football that his players cannot execute.

He needs better players to implement his style to perfection, but without Champions League football, he cannot attract them.

He wrote in his column in The Mirror: “Down the road at Arsenal, I just don’t see them getting back there while Mikel Arteta is in charge.

“He is a coach who wants to play out from the back and through the lines – but without players who are capable of doing it against the better sides.

“Even sometimes against teams who aren’t so good. He isn’t a manager whose formula and way of playing is conducive to attracting anything other than B-list players and, without Champions League football, the club can’t even attract them.

“As a result, things just aren’t going to change while he is there.

“Which means that, when he does go, Arsenal will face their most important decision since the appointment of Arsene Wenger back in 1996.

“Unless they bring in an A-lister such as Diego Simeone or Antonio Conte, then they are going to stay stuck in their current rut.”