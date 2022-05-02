Pundit reckons money will stop Arsenal from signing Serie A attacker

Former Arsenal player, Kevin Campbell believes their move for Tammy Abraham could be off already because of his price tag.

The former Chelsea striker only moved to AS Roma last summer, but he might return to England before the start of next season.

His first campaign in the Italian top flight has been a success and Arsenal is considering a move for him.

The Gunners will bolster their squad with new attackers at the end of this campaign as they prepare to build on their recent success.

Abraham’s fine form in Italy makes him attractive, but Roma will not allow him to return to England cheaply.

Football London claims the Italians will demand 80m euros to release the England international.

That fee is unrealistically too much for him, according to Campbell, and he believes the deal will not go through on those terms.

He tells Football Insider: “I don’t think he’s worth that much. Tammy Abraham is a very good player but not at that price.

“I think the price will prove to be the sticking point for Arsenal. If that is the case I’m sure the club will look at someone else.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We would sign more than one attacker when the transfer window reopens, and it doesn’t make sense to splash that much money on Abraham.

In the summer, there would be alternative targets that will cost less and probably guarantee more goals than him.