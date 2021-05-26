Pundit reckons Newcastle will struggle to sign Willock even if Arsenal sell him

Paul Robinson says Newcastle United will struggle to sign Joe Willock even if Arsenal agrees to sell him.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined United on loan for the rest of the season and was in stunning form for the Magpies.

He had not seen enough playing time at Arsenal in the first half of the season, but a move to the North East proved a masterstroke as he delivered some of his best performances.

He scored in seven consecutive games and ended the season with 8 goals in 14 league games.

His performance for the Magpies has forced them to become interested in his signature.

Steve Bruce hasn’t been shy about his interest in signing the midfielder, but Arsenal has plans to keep him in their squad for next season.

The Gunners have seen enough to suggest that he can deliver for them. Robinson reckons that even if Arsenal agrees to sell him, he would join another team instead of the Magpies.

When asked by Football Insider for his assessment of Willock’s future, Robinson said:

“Willock been absolutely brilliant in a team who, let’s not forget, have been struggling.

“There has been a lot of pressure on the Newcastle team because a lot of fans want Steve Bruce to be sacked. It’s not easy for a player when that’s going on during a relegation battle. Willock has handled that pressure though.

“Even if Arsenal are to let him go this summer I think they would struggle to sign him.

“His performance over the past few weeks have been fantastic and they have put him in the shop window. I think Premier League clubs will be queuing up to sign him.”