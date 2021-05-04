Pundit reckons potential new Premier League broadcast deal will not favour Arsenal

Kieran Maguire reckons that Arsenal will suffer financially if the current TV rights deal negotiations stalls and go to the free market.

The BBC reports that the Premier League is looking to extend the current TV rights deal instead of holding a new auction.

Maguire believes that would be the perfect option for Arsenal because the Gunners will have certainty over their income from TV.

However, he says should it go to the free market like the idea of broadcasting games in-house, it would end badly for the Gunners financially because that doesn’t offer any form of certainty.

The Premier League is looking to guard against the drop in value of the broadcasting rights, considering how money has been a problem for companies around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If the current deal is extended, Arsenal can better plan for their future and can have some certainty about the money they will receive from TV.

Maguire told Football Insider: “This new model makes sense from the perspective of the Premier League because it gives them certainty.

“However, I think the broadcasters might want to pay a little bit less.

“The French TV deal has collapsed. There are concerns about the value of Germany and Italy’s deals falling.

“They’ve always said they want to pay at a broadly similar rate. So there could be a bit of a hair cut in terms of what they are prepared to pay.

“That would lead to Arsenal receiving a smaller slice of the overall pot.

“There was some talk of the Premier League taking the TV or streaming in-house. But there was no confidence in that because who’s going to negotiate it at the moment?

“Nobody trusts anybody at the moment.”