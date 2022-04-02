Pundit reckons Real Madrid will be too much for Arsenal star

Danny Mills believes the expectations on Kieran Tierney will be too much if he moves to Real Madrid.

The Arsenal left-back is attracting admiring glances from the Spanish side as he continues to impress at Arsenal.

Tierney is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League right now and when he is fit, he can be unplayable.

Madrid is always on the lookout for the best players they can sign from other clubs around Europe, and Los Blancos have been running the rule over the Arsenal man.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and are usually hard to turn down when they want to sign any player.

But former Manchester City star, Mills believes there would be too much pressure on Tierney if he moves to the La Liga side.

He tells Football Insider: “I’m not sure how much truth there is to that. He’s clearly a good player but stepping up to Real Madrid is a different level.

“In terms of scrutiny, the media, the pressure. When you look at some of the players who have gone there, you are expected to be a galactico straight away.

“You have to be Roberto Carlos. Real Madrid fans will demand him to be as good as Carlos.

“There is another level of expectancy. It would be an incredible move for him but whether it will happen, I’m not convinced.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney has been one of our finest players and it is natural that other clubs want to sign him.

However, we need to fight to keep our best players at the club and it can start with Tierney.

The Scotsman has so much to give us and we have to keep him at the Emirates at all cost for the next few seasons.