Pundit reckons Saka has had a pay raise without an announcement

Former Manchester City star, Danny Mills believes Bukayo Saka must have had a pay rise already amidst talk of Arsenal handing him a new deal.

The attacker signed his current contract at the club in 2020 and makes around £30,000-a-week at the Emirates.

This means he is one of the lowest-paid players at the club even though he is arguably the most influential on Mikel Arteta’s team.

Since he signed his current deal, he has made his England debut and has helped his country to reach the final of the Euros.

Mills believes his contract must have had clauses that would be triggered by his achievements with the national team and his salary is likely higher than what was originally negotiated now.

He tells Football Insider: I’d be very, very surprised if he’s only on £30,000-a-week.

“He’s a full England international who went to the Euros last year. Just because he’s not signed a new contract since then it doesn’t mean there wasn’t a clause that says your wages go up when you play for England and they treble.

“I wouldn’t believe he’s on £35,000-a-week, nowhere near it. Most contracts of a young player have incentives and bonuses.

“He’s a full international. I would think there’s either a massive bonus in there that he’s taken playing for England or going to the Euros.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka probably does have had some clauses in his Arsenal deal that will allow him to earn more money as he makes progress in his career.

If there isn’t such a clause, it is because his entourage failed to negotiate it, but they have another chance to get a good deal for their client.

Saka will soon sign a new contract and it should reflect how important he has been and will be to the club.