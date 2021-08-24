Pundit reckons September 11 could be Arteta’s last day as Arsenal manager

Gabby Agbonlahor says Mikel Arteta has to win Arsenal’s match against Norwich on September 11 to save his job.

The Gunners have made a very poor start to this season with two losses from as many Premier League games and they haven’t even scored a league goal yet.

Mikel Arteta’s squad has been boosted by some new signings, yet the Spanish manager is struggling to get a performance from the team.

After a lame 2-0 loss to Brentford on the opening day of the season, Arsenal fans hoped their team would perform better and get at least a point from their next game against Chelsea.

However, that match also ended in defeat and no goals scored by the Gunners in front of their fans.

That second 2-0 loss hurt the fans and some have been asking for the club to replace Arteta now.

Arsenal face Manchester City in their next league game, a game that fans expect them to lose.

However, Agbonlahor says they cannot lose the match against Norwich as it could cost Arteta his job.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “It’s very difficult, you’re playing against a really good Chelsea side so you can’t really judge Arsenal off that game.

“They were never going to win that game. There was a total difference in class, aggression and power.

“You’ve got to wait until after the international break to start judging Arsenal. Last season was very tough as well.

“Arsenal fans wanted to see fight and they showed that against Chelsea. They didn’t capitulate, they kept it down to 2-0. I think they need a bit of time.

“The next two games, after Man City, the Arsenal board will think ‘We need maximum points from those games.’. It’s as simple as that, there are no excuses then.

“If you come out with losses from Chelsea and Man City then draw or lose to Norwich… I’d sack him straight after the game if they lost to Norwich.

“That would just show it’s going to be a disaster season if they don’t stop the rot. It will be a massive game and I’m sure Arsenal would get it done in that game.”