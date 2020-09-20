Pundit reckons that Arsenal are average outside the front men

Graeme Souness claims that Arsenal barely managed to get away with a win against West Ham yesterday.

The Gunners struggled but ultimately beat a very stubborn West Ham side 2-1 at the Emirates.



After dispatching Fulham 3-0 on their first league game back, they were expected to get an easy win against David Moyes’ struggling side.

However, that wasn’t the case as the Gunners were pegged back after Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring for them.

Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score the winning goal to help Arteta’s team get two wins from as many games.

However, Souness believes that while Arsenal’s attack is doing great, other areas of their team aren’t good enough and it will affect them down the line.

He hailed the Gunners for having creativity and the finishing ability that helped them to get the win but added that they will need to do better going forward.

He said via Mail Online: ‘Arsenal got away with one tonight. I think it showed that Arsenal have got genuine creativity and real fire-power up front.

‘I thought the rest of the team looked average and that might cost them as the season goes on.

‘But when you’ve got special creative players and players that can finish them chances, that’s what the difference was tonight.

‘At the top end Arsenal are very good, rest of it not so sure but we’ll find that out over the next nine months.’