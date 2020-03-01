Pundit reckons that Arsenal will sign three good players next summer

Tony Cascarino has tipped Arsenal to sign up to three new players in the next transfer window.

The Gunners have done well under Mikel Arteta since he became their manager last year, however, they have just been eliminated from the Europa League and that would have affected their momentum.

Cascarino doesn’t expect Arsenal to spend too much cash in the next transfer window, but he believes that Mikel Arteta will identify the problem areas on his team and sign the necessary players to strengthen those positions.

“If you don’t make the Champions League you have to look hard, really dissect, your recruitment and how you’ve gone about it, what you’ve spent, type of players you’ve brought in with the type of mentality, and the wage bill has to be looked at as well,” Cascarino said as quoted by the Express

“So I think there are areas that they have to adjust to because there are many clubs in Europe who have been in this situation, who are big clubs that are expected to challenge for Champions League spots.

“Arsenal I think under Arteta are going to have a new dynamic, I think there won’t be massive signings, I think they will have a certain budget they’ll stay to and he’ll find two or three really good players that will do the job that’s required from him, how he wants to play.

“I think it’s a big challenge.”

The exit from the Europa League did hurt the Gunners and it has also probably hurt their chances of keeping hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal wants to keep the attacker at all cost, and that may include signing some top quality players to convince him that they mean business but finances will be a huge issue unless there is a significant clear out.

It is also questionable if three new signings will be enough to turn this Arsenal squad into any sort of challengers for major silverware.