Pundit reckons that Leicester City loss has brought Arsenal back down to earth

Rio Ferdinand believes that Arsenal’s loss to Leicester City at the weekend is a wake-up call and the Gunners will have to respond.

The Gunners were beaten 1-0 by the Foxes thanks to a late goal from substitute, Jamie Vardy.

That was Arsenal’s third Premier League loss of the season as they had already been beaten by Liverpool and Manchester City before that game.

Ferdinand reckons that Arsenal has been having a party since they signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid and that this loss is a reality check on them now and it will be interesting to see how they react.

He claimed that they have struggled to respond to setbacks like this in the past and this will test them to see if they have truly become a different and better team.

Ferdy said via YouTube: “They’ve been having a party since Partey signed. Reality hits home now.

“They’ve got to respond. I’ve said it about Everton and I’m going to say the same thing about Arsenal. It’s how you respond to these situations.

“Too many times in the past Arsenal have not responded in these situations and have gone on runs losing games and they drift away.

“They can’t have that happen this season.

He added: “I think Arteta has been a breath of fresh air at the Emirates.

“This is now a big time to say to the boys: ‘Listen, you’ve lost, that’s it, we move on’.

“And that’s the mentality shift that he has to implement in this squad. Can he do it? We’ll wait and see.”

The Gunners will face Manchester United next in the Premier League and winning that game will be the perfect way to respond.