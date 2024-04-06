Pundit reckons this was Havertz best game for Arsenal

Alan Smith was impressed with Kai Havertz’s performance as the German drove Arsenal to victory in their game against Brighton today.

Havertz has become arguably the most important attacker at the Emirates this season after overcoming a slow start to his spell at the club.

The German continues to show why he is such an important player in Mikel Arteta’s team. He scored a goal and provided an assist for the Gunners to destroy Brighton.

He has already outperformed his stint at Chelsea and looks far more alive in an Arsenal shirt.

Havertz’s contribution did not go unnoticed by fans and pundits, with Smith saying on Sky Sports:

“We spoke about Gabriel. He was brilliant. But I think Havertz had his best game in an Arsenal shirt. I just think he looks so at home in that role he has been asked to play. He got himself a goal and his defensive work was excellent.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This has been one of Havertz’s best performances for us since he joined the club and we all agree now that he is a good signing.

This is just his first season at the club and it is exciting to think about how good he would be in his subsequent campaigns.