Pundit reckons Tierney is now just a squad player at Arsenal

Kieran Tierney lost his first-team place to Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal last season and fought hard to get it back, but failed.

The Scotsman is still being tipped to leave the Emirates this summer, but he appears ready to keep fighting to regain the spot.

Zinchenko has been one of the finest Arsenal signings in recent times and seems to offer exactly what Mikel Arteta wants from his left-back.

This makes it very hard for Tierney to get chances and former Aston Villa man Alan Hutton believes the defender is now just a squad member at Arsenal.

He said to Football Insider:

“Unfortunately, I think he will be a squad player.

“I think Zinchenko is number one and it is up to Tierney to dislodge him. Does he have the potential to do it? Absolutely.

“I think he is a brilliant footballer who gives you everything. The problem for him at Arsenal is that the way they play does not suit Tierney’s strengths.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is a fine player, but we all know Zinchenko is special and performs better in certain aspects of the game than Tierney.

The Ukrainian will keep his place in the team this season, making it difficult for Tierney to get more game time he no doubt desires.