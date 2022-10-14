Pundit reckons Tierney might be considering his Arsenal future

Football pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Kieran Tierney might be considering his future at Arsenal after he was snubbed for Takehiro Tomiyasu at the weekend.

Arsenal has two left-backs at the club now after signing Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer and sending Nuno Tavares on loan to Olympique Marseille.

Zinchenko is now the club’s first choice in that position, with Tierney as the second choice.

However, the former was injured for Arsenal’s last match against Liverpool, and we expected the Scotsman to start the game.

But Mikel Arteta fielded Tomiyasu as his left-back instead and it proved to be a good decision.

However, it is disappointing for Tierney, who is more adept at playing in that role.

Considering his injury-prone nature, some fans can understand the decision, but Gabby believes it could make him consider his future.

He tells Football Insider:

“Tomiyasu looks, to me, quicker than Tierney.

“It worked perfectly. Sometimes, it shows that a manager is not scared to make these decisions.”

Asked whether Tierney will consider his future, Agbonlahor added: “He probably will be.

“But if you are someone who is always injured, you can’t just come back from injury and expect to go straight back in.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney has been a professional long enough to know the manager decides game by game.

The left-back has been in good form for Arsenal, but Arteta felt the best player to face Liverpool was Tomiyasu.

Arteta after tough win at Bodo/Glimt in Norway

“We found a way to win!”

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids