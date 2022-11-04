Pundit reckons Tierney was messaging Arteta with his celebration against FC Zurich

Kieran Tierney has struggled to play for Arsenal regularly this season and he was delighted to have scored in their game against FC Zurich last night.

The left-back should be the second choice after Oleksandr Zinchenko, but when the Ukrainian is unfit to play, Mikel Arteta fields Takehiro Tomiyasu out of position as a left-back.

The Scotsman took his chance against Zurich and scored the only goal of the game.

After scoring, he celebrated widely and former Arsenal man, Martin Keown, believes the celebration is a message to his gaffer.

‘[On goal] It is a message about the strength of the squad but also a message to the manager isn’t it? to say ‘I am here if you need me,’ Keown said on BT Sport via The Daily Mail.

‘He may well have to play now. It is a real shame that Tomiyasu came on and got injured but look what is in reserve.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney remains one of our most important players even though he is not playing as often as he would like.

We need him in the squad and other competitions will soon be added to our calendar.

If he stays fit, he will get more chances to play and he needs to keep working hard in training to give the manager a selection headache.

