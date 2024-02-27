Pundit reckons Tony Adams is the greatest club captain of Premier League era

There have been many captains of teams in the Premier League era who have shown remarkable leadership on and off the field.

Every club in the competition has had inspirational leaders who helped them achieve success.

Arsenal has had several players in that category, and it is the same story for other top sides like Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Picking the best captain of the Premier League era is not an easy task and will almost inevitably have some bias because it is a difficult choice to make.

The Daily Mail’s Ian Ladyman and Chris Sutton discussed the best captains in the Premier League era, with Ladyman naming Steven Gerrard as the best, Roy Keane as his number two, and Arsenal legend Tony Adams as his number three.

However, Sutton argued:

‘What about the great stories of the Premier League? Little Blackburn Rovers, Little Leicester City winning the Premier League, Tim Sherwood and Wes Morgan?’.

‘I think Gerrard at number one is bit of a stretch, wouldn’t you say? I would say that the greatest leader was Tony Adams.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every captain they have listed above did well for their respective clubs, but as Arsenal supporters, none of the other options come close to our legendary Adams.

