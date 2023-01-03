Pundit reckons White would jump at the chance to join Manchester City

Frank McAvennie has commented on links between Ben White and Manchester City and insists the defender will jump at the chance to play for the Premier League champions.

White is Arsenal’s most expensive defender after joining them from Brighton last season and was originally a centre-back.

However, the emergence of William Saliba this season has forced him to play as a right-back and he has done it well.

This has made clubs interested in him and reports claim he is on City’s shopping list, which should worry Arsenal.

The Gunners have signed players from the Citizens in recent seasons, but it now seems they will be the club that will lose a key man to them.

McAvennie believes White will be happy to move to the Etihad if City approaches him to make the move.

“I think he is confident,” McAvennie said as reported by Football Insider.

“He has made that right-back position his own at Arsenal and I do not see why he would not go to City. He is at the stage in his career that he is kicking on and wanting to win trophies.

“I do not know if they are going to win trophies at Arsenal. They are a very good team but Liverpool are kicking in now, Man City and even Man United now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

White has been one of our finest players and the defender would be on the radar of top clubs, so it is not a surprise that City has been linked with a move for him.

However, we expect him to remain loyal and continue his development with us for now because we will likely not sell him unless it is for a huge fee.

